Man goes on trial for dangerous driving over high-speed crash that killed 4

A 57-year-old man who was arrested for dangerous driving resulting in the deaths of four people went on trial in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, on Tuesday.

In the opening session of the lay judge trial, the court heard that Masahiro Suehiro, a former president of a software company, was driving at 146 kilometers per hour on a road where the speed limit was 60 kph in Tsu on Dec 29, 2018, when his car crashed into the side of a taxi with four passengers. The taxi had just come out of the parking lot of a roadside restaurant.

The taxi driver and three passengers were killed, while the fourth passenger and Suehiro were seriously injured in the accident. Suehiro was arrested on May 28, 2019 on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury, Kyodo News reported.

Suehiro's lawyer told the court that his client admitted to causing the accident but maintained he did not know how fast his car was going at the time.

