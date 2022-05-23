Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man goes on trial over death of 2-month-old son

0 Comments
MITO, Ibaraki

A 25-year-old man went on trial at the Mito District Court on Monday, charged with fatally abusing his 2-month-old son last October.

According to the indictment, Hiroki Horie, a company employee, beat his son Ritsuki who was sitting in the back seat of his car while in the parking lot of a drugstore in Daigo, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 4 p.m. on Oct 5, NHK reported. When he returned home, the child became ill and lost consciousness.

Horie and his wife took him to a hospital where doctors said the child had suffered an acute subdural hematoma. He was transferred to a bigger hospital in Mito and died on Oct 7. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Horie admitted he had hit his son on more than one occasion.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo