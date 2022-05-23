Man goes on trial over death of 2-month-old son

A 25-year-old man went on trial at the Mito District Court on Monday, charged with fatally abusing his 2-month-old son last October.

According to the indictment, Hiroki Horie, a company employee, beat his son Ritsuki who was sitting in the back seat of his car while in the parking lot of a drugstore in Daigo, Ibaraki Prefecture, at around 4 p.m. on Oct 5, NHK reported. When he returned home, the child became ill and lost consciousness.

Horie and his wife took him to a hospital where doctors said the child had suffered an acute subdural hematoma. He was transferred to a bigger hospital in Mito and died on Oct 7. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Horie admitted he had hit his son on more than one occasion.

