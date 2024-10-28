Man goes on trial for killing wife, one-year-old daughter

The lay judge trial of a man accused of killing his 29-year-old wife and one-year-old daughter in 2021 began in Niigata City on Tuesday.

In the opening session, Ken Watanabe, 31 pleaded guilty to the charge, NHK reported.

According to the indictment, Watanabe is alleged to have strangled his wife Haruka and daughter Sunao with a cord at their home at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov 7, 2021. He called 119 at 1:30 p.m. and reported what he had done.

The prosecution said Watanabe’s motive was to eliminate his wife and daughter, who were an obstacle to continuing his relationship with his lover.

The verdict will be handed down on Nov 22.

© Japan Today