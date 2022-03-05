Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man goes on trial for killing woman, burying her body in Tochigi

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 30-year-old man went on trial in Tokyo on Friday for killing a 35-year-old woman and burying her body in Tochigi Prefecture, in 2020.

According to the indictment read out during the opening session, Yoshito Sato is accused of strangling Saori Tomizuka, a contract worker, on Sept 24, 2020, Fuji TV reported. He later buried the body on the grounds of his family’s holiday villa in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

Sato was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him leaving Tomizuka’s apartment building in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, with a large suitcase and getting into a vehicle. Police found Tomizuka’s body after Sato admitted killing her.

The court heard that Sato, who worked as a nursery school teacher, broke into Tomizuka’s apartment to rob her but when she resisted him, he said he strangled her with a cord. He told police he did not know her, although he lived nearby.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog