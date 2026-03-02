Man goes on trial for making woman drink 32 shots of tequila, resulting in her death at hotel

A 44-year-old man went on trial Monday, charged with causing the death of a 25-year-old woman in 2023, by making her drink 32 shots of tequila, allegedly with the intention of taking her back to a hotel to have sex with her.

In the opening session of his lay judge trial at the Nagoya District Court, Hiroki Itaya denied the charge, saying "It is true I encouraged her to drink but I didn’t have any sexual intent,” Kyodo News reported.

According to the indictment, on May 7, 2023, at a bar in Nagoya's Naka Ward, Itaya made the woman drink 32 shots of tequila, getting her drunk. He then took her to a hotel where he allegedly intended to have sex with her, but gave up when he realized she was in a serious condition.

On June 21, the woman died of hypoxic encephalopathy caused by acute alcohol poisoning.

In its opening statement, the prosecution pointed out that Itaya asked a bartender at the bar he visited frequently to invite the woman to join him for a drink. Prosecutors said he encouraged the woman to keep drinking tequila for 90 minutes, after which he took her to the hotel.

