Man goes on trial for making woman drink 32 shots of tequila, resulting in her death at hotel

A 44-year-old man went on trial Monday, charged with causing the death of a 25-year-old woman in 2023, by making her drink 32 shots of tequila, allegedly with the intention of taking her back to a hotel to have sex with her.
In the opening session of his lay judge trial at the Nagoya District Court, Hiroki Itaya denied the charge, saying "It is true I encouraged her to drink but I didn’t have any sexual intent,” Kyodo News reported.
According to the indictment, on May 7, 2023, at a bar in Nagoya's Naka Ward, Itaya made the woman drink 32 shots of tequila, getting her drunk. He then took her to a hotel where he allegedly intended to have sex with her, but gave up when he realized she was in a serious condition.
On June 21, the woman died of hypoxic encephalopathy caused by acute alcohol poisoning.
In its opening statement, the prosecution pointed out that Itaya asked a bartender at the bar he visited frequently to invite the woman to join him for a drink. Prosecutors said he encouraged the woman to keep drinking tequila for 90 minutes, after which he took her to the hotel.© Japan Today/Kyodo
DOEL HARRY
Shame on Hiroki Itaya for making her drink so much. It was obvious that he wanted to RAPE the girl once she was drunk and in a hotel.... The bar tender should also be charged for not stopping the girl from drinking so much....
Gaijinjland
The bar sounds equally culpable, if not more so.