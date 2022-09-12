Man goes on trial for murder of 19-year-old woman in Chiba

A 25-year-old man went on trial Monday over the murder of a 19-year-old woman, whom he met on a social networking service, in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, in May 2021.

In the opening session of the trial at the Chiba District Court, Shota Natsumi, a former karaoke parlor part-time worker, admitted to the charge, but denied intent to kill, Kyodo News reported.

Natsumi is accused of fatally stabbing Ami Nakagome, a trainee hair stylist. Nakagome lived with her mother who last saw her when she left the house on May 7 last year. Her body was found on May 12 in a bamboo forest by a search party, including her brother and his friend, after they used GPS data from her phone. The forest is about 450 meters from her home.

Nakagome’s body was fully clothed when found and she still had her wallet and smartphone with her. Her bag was near her body. There was also a rope on the ground. Police believe Nakagome was killed soon after leaving home as her body had begun to decay when found.

Prosecutors said a DNA analysis of a blood-stained knife found at Natsumi’s home in Yokohama matched Nakagome’s blood type.

Natsumi was initially arrested in June 2021 on suspicion of having sex with a minor in a park toilet in Midori Ward in Yokohama on the night of May 8.

© Japan Today