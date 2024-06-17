Man goes on trial for murder of ex-girlfriend in Fukuoka

A 32-year-old man went on trial Monday for killing his 38-year-old ex-girlfriend in Fukuoka City last year.

During the opening session of his lay judge trial at the Fukuoka District Court, Susumu Terauchi said: "I stabbed her, but I didn't lie in wait to ambush her,” Kyodo News reported.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said that Terauchi murdered Miki Kawano, by stabbing her multiple times with a knife near JR Hakata Station on the evening of Jan 16, 2023. Kawano had consulted with police several times prior to October 2022. The court heard she told police she was tired of Terauchi’s possessiveness and wanted to end the relationship, but he violated her privacy by sending her compromising photos and videos of their relationship and called her workplace.

Police issued a restraining order against Terauchi in November 2022.

The prosecution said that Terauchi held a grudge against Kawano for consulting police about him and accusing him of stalking her, and that in his anger, he stalked and ambushed her on Jan 16, stabbing her 17 times in the chest and head.

Terauchi’s lawyer said that his client did not ambush Kawano. He said Terauchi was on his way to a shop near Hakata Station to pay his mobile phone bill and unexpectedly met the victim. When he asked if he could talk to her, she ignored him and he "exploded with emotion,” the defense said.

The defense also said Terauchi often carried a knife with him for self-defense.

Street surveillance camera footage near where Kawano’s body was found showed Terauchi quarreling with Kawano as they walked along a street.

