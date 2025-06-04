 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man goes on trial for murdering female colleague in Yamanashi Prefecture

0 Comments
KOFU, Yamanashi

A 36-year-old man went on trial Tuesday, charged with killing his 40-year-old female colleague in Yamanashi Prefecture last year.

In the opening session of his lay judge trial at the Kofu District Court, Shota Ozawa, a former employee of the Yamanashi Prefectural Agricultural Credit Fund Association, is accused of strangling the woman to death in a parking lot in Kofu City just before 9 p.m. on April 30, 2024, and abandoning her body on a riverbed in Minobu Town, NHK reported.

The court heard that between May 2022 and April 2024, Ozawa took 38 upskirt images of the woman with his smartphone and other devices, and continued to invite her to meals and hotels, which she repeatedly declined.

Prosecutors said that when Ozawa found out the woman had consulted her boss about him sexual harassing her, he tried to clear up the misunderstanding by talking to her boss.

The prosecution pointed out that Ozawa could not bear that his behavior at work was perceived as sexual harassment and he thought that if his relationship could not return to the way it was before, he had no choice but to kill her.

Ozawa waited for the woman in their workplace parking lot. As she was about to get into her car, he called out to her. When she said she would call the police, he allegedly strangled her.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that Ozawa had feelings for the woman and did not plan to kill her from the beginning. “He did not prepare a weapon or anything, and it was more of a spontaneous crime.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo