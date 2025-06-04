Man goes on trial for murdering female colleague in Yamanashi Prefecture

A 36-year-old man went on trial Tuesday, charged with killing his 40-year-old female colleague in Yamanashi Prefecture last year.

In the opening session of his lay judge trial at the Kofu District Court, Shota Ozawa, a former employee of the Yamanashi Prefectural Agricultural Credit Fund Association, is accused of strangling the woman to death in a parking lot in Kofu City just before 9 p.m. on April 30, 2024, and abandoning her body on a riverbed in Minobu Town, NHK reported.

The court heard that between May 2022 and April 2024, Ozawa took 38 upskirt images of the woman with his smartphone and other devices, and continued to invite her to meals and hotels, which she repeatedly declined.

Prosecutors said that when Ozawa found out the woman had consulted her boss about him sexual harassing her, he tried to clear up the misunderstanding by talking to her boss.

The prosecution pointed out that Ozawa could not bear that his behavior at work was perceived as sexual harassment and he thought that if his relationship could not return to the way it was before, he had no choice but to kill her.

Ozawa waited for the woman in their workplace parking lot. As she was about to get into her car, he called out to her. When she said she would call the police, he allegedly strangled her.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that Ozawa had feelings for the woman and did not plan to kill her from the beginning. “He did not prepare a weapon or anything, and it was more of a spontaneous crime.”

