Man guilty of defaming father whose wife, child were killed in accident

A Japanese court has found a man guilty of defaming a person whose wife and daughter were killed in a high-profile 2019 car accident in Tokyo via social media posts.

The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced Junichi Yuri to one year in prison, suspended for five years, and 29 days of detention without labor for defaming Takuya Matsunaga through tweets in March 2022 that accused the bereaved man of campaigning only to garner attention for himself.

Yuri also posted other insults targeting Matsunaga and threatened in a tweet in August of that year to commit violence in the capital's Shinjuku or Akihabara districts, which was deemed as being disruptive to police duties, according to the ruling.

It is unusual in Japan for a formal trial to take place in a libel case. Matsunaga, 36, has said he hopes the trial will impress upon people that they risk civil or criminal charges if they engage in libelous discourse.

Yuri, 23, "unilaterally denigrated Matsunaga's social reputation without considering the victim's feelings," Judge Kenji Yasunaga said. "It is reasonable that the victim seeks a harsh punishment."

While the defendant's statements "cannot be trusted," the jail term for Yuri is suspended as he has vowed not to comment on social media anymore, Yasunaga said.

In the trial, prosecutors had sought a one-year term for Yuri, with 29 days of detention without labor. The defense did not deny that Yuri sent the tweets but said they were not intended to be defamatory.

Matsunaga's wife Mana, 31, and their 3-year-old daughter Riko were killed when former high-level bureaucrat Kozo Iizuka, then 87, ran a red light in the Ikebukuro area and plowed into pedestrians at a crossing on April 19, 2019. Nine other people were injured in the accident.

"I am glad" that Yuri's acts have been legally condemned, Matsunaga told a press conference in Tokyo following the ruling.

"Defamation differs from making criticisms," he said. "I will continue activities with the aim of realizing a society free of defamation."

Since the accident, Matsunaga has been engaged in road safety activism which has stirred public debate on the prevalence of accidents involving elderly drivers.

According to the ruling, Yuri tweeted in reply to the father that his fight "could only be seen as intended for gaining money or getting reactions" and also posted crude descriptions of the wife and daughter.

