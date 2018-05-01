Man arrested after driving car into group gathered round motorbike

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder after allegedly driving into a group of six men the previous day in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, slightly injuring two of them, police said.
"I wanted to kill them because they were revving the motorbike," the police quoted Tatsuya Katabami as telling them. He is suspected of ramming his minicar into the group gathered around the motorbike in a parking lot near his house in the town of Yokoshibahikari around 10 p.m. Monday.
Katabami drove away from the scene, but one of the men remembered the license plate of the car and called the police.© KYODO
7 Comments
SaikoPhysco
If they were a bunch of Bosozoku revving their engines.... then you can sympathize with the guy, especially if they were doing it right near your home at night.
Strangerland
I can sympathize with his frustration, not with his actions. They are not reasonable no matter how loud the bike was.
Jason'sWAY
Anti noise laws don't seem to be enforced in Japan. Back home you make a simple phone call and the police come down on these inconsiderate children like a ton of bricks. Goodbye noisey car/bike muffler, goodbye stereo and sub. Noise control does work yet needs to be enforced. I thought Japan was a peaceful and respectful land. Maybe only on the subway?
TumbleDry
Bosozoku groups are a nuisance.
Speed
"I wanted to kill them because they were revving the motorbike,"
Know how you feel, brother! I'm glad he did this and hope whoever does it next gets away with it, too. I hate those bozos. Only think of themselves.
Laguna
I've stared down bosozoku a few times, but then again, I'm a tall white guy. Generally, they're pretty compliant when verbally confronted (and stationary, with no quick getaway chance) as they don't want to attract police attention. Tell 'em to take it elsewhere politely but firmly and they will.
kurisupisu
Actually, the police here are quite efficient at dealing with noise here.A simple phone call would have been sufficient to remedy the problem.