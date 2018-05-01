Man arrested after driving car into group gathered round motorbike

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder after allegedly driving into a group of six men the previous day in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, slightly injuring two of them, police said.

"I wanted to kill them because they were revving the motorbike," the police quoted Tatsuya Katabami as telling them. He is suspected of ramming his minicar into the group gathered around the motorbike in a parking lot near his house in the town of Yokoshibahikari around 10 p.m. Monday.

Katabami drove away from the scene, but one of the men remembered the license plate of the car and called the police.

© KYODO