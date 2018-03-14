Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after stabbing 4 officials at Kanazawa city hall

2 Comments
KANAZAWA

A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at the Kanazawa city hall in central Japan, police said.

Junichi Takahata was apprehended on the seventh floor of the city office in Ishikawa Prefecture after stabbing male and female employees in their 50s and 60s on the third floor and fifth floor shortly after 3 p.m.

The four officials were taken to hospital but the extent to their injuries is unknown.

Since there is a service window for citizens on the third floor of the building, people were able to go in and out freely, but no other people inside the building were injured in the attack, the police said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

four officials at the Kanazawa city hall in central Japan, police said.

Officials, direct translation I do believe, 職員, because in "English" it typically means a person in an elected or appointed position, and if these four were in fact elected to their positions or appointed, it becomes a political crime.

Junichi Takahata was apprehended on the seventh floor of the city office in Ishikawa Prefecture after stabbing male and female employees in their 50s and 60s on the third floor and fifth floor shortly after 3 p.m.

However, it's more likely that they were just upper level komuin, (based on their ages) or local government employees stabbed by some guy that evidently had a serious bone-to-pick with them!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kanazawa city hall in central Japan

Central Japan? I would have said, north-west.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Food and Drink

Yurei Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Worst (And Best) White Days Ever: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks