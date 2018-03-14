Man arrested after stabbing 4 officials at Kanazawa city hall

A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at the Kanazawa city hall in central Japan, police said.

Junichi Takahata was apprehended on the seventh floor of the city office in Ishikawa Prefecture after stabbing male and female employees in their 50s and 60s on the third floor and fifth floor shortly after 3 p.m.

The four officials were taken to hospital but the extent to their injuries is unknown.

Since there is a service window for citizens on the third floor of the building, people were able to go in and out freely, but no other people inside the building were injured in the attack, the police said.

