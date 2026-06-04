Man arrested after woman found with stab wounds on road in Hokkaido

Police work the area in Chitose, Hokkaido, where a woman was Thursday night.

Police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed and left without vital signs in Chitose, Hokkaido, authorities said.

The woman and two male victims who were transported to a hospital with injuries are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Police said they responded to a call reporting a man with a knife, and that a police officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to restrain the suspect.

The fire department said the woman may have fallen from the staircase of an apartment building before or after she was stabbed.

"I saw a woman collapsed on the road," a neighbor in her 50s said. "Then an ambulance came and emergency workers were performing CPR."

The incident occurred in a residential area about 1.8 kilometers northwest of JR Chitose Station.

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