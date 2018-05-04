Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after woman missing since July found at his apartment

MATSUE

Police arrested a 72-year-old man on Friday after a woman who had been missing for nine months was discovered at his apartment in western Japan the previous day.

The suspect, Kaoru Sasamoto, denied the allegation that he kidnapped her last July when she was 19, according to the police, who believe he took away the woman, who has a mild intellectual disability.

She did not return home since mid-July and her family reported the situation to police in September.

The woman, now 20, was discovered at Sasamoto's apartment in the city of Hamada, Shimane Prefecture, after another building resident called police Thursday evening to say a woman could be heard crying.

Last month, a neighbor reported to police about noise from Sasamoto's apartment and an officer visited there, but he was refused entry by Sasamoto, the police said.

With so little information available, one can only speculate.... But...this is totally bizarre. She was 19 and he was 71? Could she not overpower him at any point? Could she just not yell her lungs out? How was she "kidnapped", on the street? Was she tied all this time?

There is just no info to go on to formulate an opinion on this strange situation.

