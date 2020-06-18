Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for trying to molest baby boy mistaken for girl

KYOTO

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to molest a baby boy at a shopping complex in Kyoto, believing the child was a girl, police said.

Keisuke Kanamaru, a part-time worker, was arrested on the spot in Kyoto's Minami Ward at around 2:45 p.m. on suspicion of trying to touch the lower body of the 1-year-old male baby.

The suspect admitted to the charge, with police quoting him as saying, "I tried to do indecent things to a girl."

Kanamaru picked up the baby and placed him on his knee at a toy department while the boy's mother had stepped away. A patrolling officer noticed and made the arrest, the police said.

According to the police, they have received several complaints since March about a man behaving suspiciously in the shopping complex, including staring at and bothering infants.

The police are investigating whether Kanamaru was involved in these cases as well.

Too bad for you, Keisuke, I guess you'll just have to make do with yourself in prison. Regardless of the predator's inclinations, I'm just happy that he got caught and the kid would be reunited with its family. This usually doesn't end well. Lesson to all parents with young kids, keep an eye on them like they're the most precious thing you ever own (are they not?). I really don't get the kicks people like this get from doing stuff like this. Send him to the brig.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They're the most precious to me but I don't own them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

