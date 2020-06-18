Man arrested for trying to molest baby boy mistaken for girl

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to molest a baby boy at a shopping complex in Kyoto, believing the child was a girl, police said.

Keisuke Kanamaru, a part-time worker, was arrested on the spot in Kyoto's Minami Ward at around 2:45 p.m. on suspicion of trying to touch the lower body of the 1-year-old male baby.

The suspect admitted to the charge, with police quoting him as saying, "I tried to do indecent things to a girl."

Kanamaru picked up the baby and placed him on his knee at a toy department while the boy's mother had stepped away. A patrolling officer noticed and made the arrest, the police said.

According to the police, they have received several complaints since March about a man behaving suspiciously in the shopping complex, including staring at and bothering infants.

The police are investigating whether Kanamaru was involved in these cases as well.

© KYODO