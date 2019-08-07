Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for arson threat to Aichi museum over 'comfort women' exhibit

2 Comments
NAGOYA

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for making an arson threat against a central Japan museum which displayed a statue symbolizing so-called wartime comfort women, police said.

Shuji Hotta, a truck driver living in Aichi Prefecture, has admitted to faxing the threat earlier in the month to organizers of the art festival Aichi Triennale 2019, the police said Wednesday.

The exhibit titled "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" which featured a statue symbolizing women who were forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels, was pulled following a flurry of protests and threats.

The issue of comfort women -- a euphemism used in referring to those recruited mostly from other Asian countries to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II -- has been a major sticking point in Japan-South Korea relations, which have deteriorated to their worst level in recent years due to wartime history and trade issues.

The faxed handwritten message threatened to set fire to the museum using gasoline, drawing comparisons with the recent deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co studio, according to the police.

Hotta emerged as a suspect after security camera footage at a convenience store in the prefecture showed him using a fax machine in the early morning of Aug 2, they said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

OK. He's been caught. Will they allow the statue now?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If only all Japan's criminals were this stupid there'd be no need for a police force. Faxing an arson threat from a combini, how dumb can you get. Let's hope they throw the book at him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Alfie,

We all hope the book will be be thrown at him but I won't hold my breath.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo