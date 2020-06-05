Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man held for free train ride halfway across Japan for virus cash handout

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

A Filipino man has been arrested for allegedly taking a free ride on a bullet train halfway across the country in hopes of getting the government's 100,000 yen coronavirus cash handout, police said Friday.

The man, Kris Noel Macalalad Eliseo, 35, was arrested Thursday after he set off an alarm as he tried to pass through a ticket gate without a ticket at Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, they said.

He is suspected of traveling from Tokyo Station to Hakata Station -- a distance of over 1,100 kilometers -- on Thursday without paying the 22,200 yen fee.

Eliseo, described by police as unemployed and of no fixed residence, has told investigators he was trying to go to Nagasaki, where he used to work as he thought he could receive the 100,000 yen handout from the local government there.

The Japanese government has introduced a blanket cash handout program for helping individuals weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign nationals who have legally resided in the country for more than three months are also eligible.

When people actually receive the cash, however, depends on how quickly each municipality can process the applications.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel