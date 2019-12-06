Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man held for killing 70-year-old father, incinerating body

TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of killing his father and then disposing of the body in an incinerator.

According to police, the suspect, Takashi Hayashida, a company employee, is accused of killing his father Akira by beating him about the head with a blunt object at his two-story house which was also his office, on the night of Oct 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police allege he then put his father’s body and the blunt object in an incinerator on the premises.

Police initially arrested Hayashida on Nov 14 on suspicion of destroying a body after some of the victim’s bones and his smartphone were found in the incinerator. He was also quoted as saying he killed his father. Police added a charge of murder against the suspect on Wednesday. 

Police said Hayashida, who did not live with his father, has since refused to answer any more questions about the crime. They said their investigations showed there had been bad blood between the father and son for some time and that they used to live together.

