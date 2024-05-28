 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man held over cyanide stolen from university, says he aimed to kill his father

OSAKA

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing sodium cyanide from the laboratory of a western Japanese university that he used to attend in August last year, police said.

Masashi Takebayashi, 30, has admitted to the charge, saying he stole the toxic substance from Osaka Metropolitan University to kill his father, who had nagged him about getting a job, according to the police.

The cyanide has not been found, but no health issues have been reported in Takebayashi's father or other family members.

Takebayashi, who resides in Shiga Prefecture, completed a graduate program at the university in March. He told police he had taken a small amount of sodium cyanide home in a bag and disposed of the rest in the laboratory, together with some potassium cyanide.

The university announced on May 16 that 25 grams of potassium cyanide and 25 grams of sodium cyanide were missing. Anyone with a student identification card had access to the key for the storage cabinet containing the substances, it said.

The university last confirmed the substances were present in late June last year, and filed a police report after noticing they were missing during an inventory check on May 2.

It said Monday it would implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, including having the key to the storage cabinet managed by staff.

"We find this matter truly regrettable and take it very seriously. We will cooperate with the investigation to fully uncover the facts," the university said in a statement Tuesday.

The cyanide has not been found, but no health issues have been reported in Takebayashi's father or other family members.

Still where's that cyanide now? Must be somewhere.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Masashi Takebayashi, 30, has admitted to the charge, saying he stole the toxic substance from Osaka Metropolitan University to kill his father, who had nagged him about getting a job, according to the police.

A warning to all the evil parents out there nagging their children to get jobs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If he was "aiming to kill" his father shouldn't he have stolen a gun? Cyanide is a terrible way to go, so in either case he was trying to visit an atrocious way of killing his father.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

