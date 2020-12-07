Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man impersonating police officer arrested over alleged rape of sex worker

KANAGAWA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of raping a female sex worker after he impersonated a police officer.

Police said Tomonori Akita, a Yokohama City resident who works for a construction company, faces charges of forcible intercourse over the incident that occurred in September, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the warrant, Akita met with a dispatched sex worker in her 30s at a hotel in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture. He showed the woman a forged business card that identified him as a senior police superintendent.

Akita reportedly threatened to arrest the woman for prostitution before allegedly raping her. 

Police said Akita has denied the charge, saying he doesn’t recall the incident. However, police found around 50 forged business cards after searching his home.

