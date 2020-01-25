Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in a coma after being assaulted on Shibuya street in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

A 24-year-old vocational school student was in a coma Saturday after he was found lying inside a building near Shibuya Station early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was found lying on the ground floor inside the Shibuya Mark City building at around 3:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. He was bleeding from injuries to his head and face. A woman passerby told police that she had seen the victim arguing with another man outside the building.

The other man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, about 170 cms tall and was dressed in black.

Don't fight while drunk.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Lots of drunks around there on friday nights

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agred, drunken melees never end well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

