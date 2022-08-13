Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in Aichi arrested over deaths of wife, 2 children

NAGOYA

Police in Aichi Prefecture arrested a 42-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the murders of his wife and their two children following the discovery of their bodies earlier this week.

Daisuke Tanaka, who had been missing since the bodies were found, turned himself in at a police station on Saturday morning, accompanied by relatives. He was under arrest for killing his wife Tomoko, 42, but suggested he also killed his daughter, 9-year-old Chiyu, and her 6-year-old brother Tora, investigators said.

The suspect admitted that he killed Tomoko in a fit of rage after an argument, according to the investigators. She died from suffocation, while Chiyu was stabbed and Tora choked, they said.

The siblings were found dead inside a station wagon in Inuyama, while the body of their mother was found in their home in Fuso in the central prefecture.

Tanaka had cuts on his neck and arms and said that he had hurt himself, the investigators said.

oh dear! so many people at breaking point! pity the three deceased, and the family who now have to bear the brunt....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

