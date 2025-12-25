 Japan Today
crime

Man in his 30s dies in custody after being hospitalized for liver dysfunction

OSAKA

Police in Ikuno, Osaka Prefecture, said a man in his 30s who had been in custody died of an illness in hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was being held in the police station's detention center when his condition deteriorated on Dec 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the man vomited and was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with liver dysfunction.

Police said he had a chronic illness but had not been receiving medical treatment or medication.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft in June and indicted in July. He had been at the detention center since then.

"Police said he had a chronic illness but had not been receiving medical treatment or medication."

Translation: The suspect suffered from a severe heavy alcohol use disorder and was in the habit of 'medically treating himself'.

