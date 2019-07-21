Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in his 40s dies while in police cell

OSAKA

A man in his 40s who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of property destruction died while in custody in Hiraoka, Higashi-Osaka, police said Sunday.

According to Osaka prefectural police, the man, who has not been named, was arrested at around 2:35 p.m. Saturday and taken to the police station. Police said that when the man was put in his cell at 4:15 p.m., he seemed OK.

At around 6:30 p.m., the man started having convulsions and he was taken to hospital. However, he died at around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

