Man in his 60s detained at Chiba police station dies

A police station in Chiba Prefecture said Sunday that a man in his 60s who was being held in the station's detention center has died.

The man was arrested on Dec 14 and was being held at Chiba Higashi police station, Kyodo News reported. Since his arrest, he had been taken to a medical institution twice after complaining of feeling unwell.

According to the police station, the man groaned in the early hours of Saturday and did not respond to officers' calls. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

In a statement, the police station said: "At this point, we believe that our response was appropriate.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation. Details of why the man was arrested and his health condition have not been released.

© Japan Today