 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in his 70s arrested for trespassing on bullet train tracks

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a man in his 70s on suspicion of obstruction of business after he trespassed onto shinkansen (bullet train) tracks, delaying services.

According to police and JR Central, the incident occurred on Friday at around 1:45 p.m. Kyodo News reported that a call was made to 110 reporting that a man was walking on the tracks at Toyohashi Station on the Tokaido Shinkansen line.

The incident caused service to be suspended on the Tokaido Shinkansen between Shin-Osaka and Shin-Fuji stations and between Shin-Yokohama and Nagoya stations, while safety checks were conducted.

Operations resumed at around 2:30 p.m.

JR Central said 45 trains on both lines were delayed by up to 52 minutes, affecting approximately 36,000 people.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog