Man in his 70s arrested for trespassing on bullet train tracks

Police in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a man in his 70s on suspicion of obstruction of business after he trespassed onto shinkansen (bullet train) tracks, delaying services.

According to police and JR Central, the incident occurred on Friday at around 1:45 p.m. Kyodo News reported that a call was made to 110 reporting that a man was walking on the tracks at Toyohashi Station on the Tokaido Shinkansen line.

The incident caused service to be suspended on the Tokaido Shinkansen between Shin-Osaka and Shin-Fuji stations and between Shin-Yokohama and Nagoya stations, while safety checks were conducted.

Operations resumed at around 2:30 p.m.

JR Central said 45 trains on both lines were delayed by up to 52 minutes, affecting approximately 36,000 people.

