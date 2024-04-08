 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man in his 80s arrested over murder of 77-year-old wife in Kyoto

KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a man in his 80s on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old wife at their home on Monday.

According to police, the man called 110 at around 4:35 a.m. and said he had stabbed his wife, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the body of Mihoko Hasegawa lying on her back in her bedroom, bleeding from a knife wound to her stomach. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said her husband also had a knife wound to his abdomen. A blood-stained knife was found beside him. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the man told them he stabbed his wife and then himself.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

