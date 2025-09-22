Man in his 80s questioned after 3 children assaulted in Kawasaki park

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, are questioning a man in his 80s after three elementary school students playing in a park were beaten by a man with a wooden stick on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. while the second-grade children were playing in the park in Kawasaki Ward, TV Asahi reported.

The mother of one of the boys called police at 5 p.m. after her child came home and told her what happened.

On Tuesday, police questioned the suspect who lives near the park after an analysis of security camera footage and based on descriptions from people who saw him in the area.

The three boys suffered minor injuries, including bruises on their hands and feet.

The park is in a residential area approximately 500 meters from Kawasaki-Daishi Station on the Keihin Kyuko Line.

