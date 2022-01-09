Man in his 80s robbed by intruder at home

A man in his 80s was robbed by a man who broke into his house in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. at the man’s house in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. The victim told police he was sleeping when he was awakened by a man who demanded money.

The intruder took a wallet containing about 60,000 yen, then bound the man’s arms with duct tape before fleeing. The victim was able to free himself and call 110.

