Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in his 80s robbed by intruder at home

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 80s was robbed by a man who broke into his house in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. at the man’s house in Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. The victim told police he was sleeping when he was awakened by a man who demanded money. 

The intruder took a wallet containing about 60,000 yen, then bound the man’s arms with duct tape before fleeing. The victim was able to free himself and call 110.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog