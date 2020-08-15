Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man in police custody dies after hanging himself in Shizuoka

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A man in his 50s who was being held at a detention center in Shizuoka City has died after hanging himself, police said.

According to Shizuoka prefectural police, the man hanged himself in the toilet at around 12:35 a.m. on July 31, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was taken to hospital where he died on Friday. The cause of death was listed as a hypoxic brain injury.

Police said the man had asked to go to the toilet and an officer waited outside. When the man didn’t come out of the toilet, the officer opened the door and found him unconscious. The man had used part of his shirt to hang himself.

Police said the man had been in a cell by himself, but did not say why he was being detained.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo