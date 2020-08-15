Man in police custody dies after hanging himself in Shizuoka

A man in his 50s who was being held at a detention center in Shizuoka City has died after hanging himself, police said.

According to Shizuoka prefectural police, the man hanged himself in the toilet at around 12:35 a.m. on July 31, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was taken to hospital where he died on Friday. The cause of death was listed as a hypoxic brain injury.

Police said the man had asked to go to the toilet and an officer waited outside. When the man didn’t come out of the toilet, the officer opened the door and found him unconscious. The man had used part of his shirt to hang himself.

Police said the man had been in a cell by himself, but did not say why he was being detained.

