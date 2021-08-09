Police say man in train knife rampage thought of bombing Shibuya crossing

A man arrested over a recent knife attack on passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo also considered bombing the famous Shibuya scramble crossing intersection in the capital, investigative sources said Tuesday.
Yusuke Tsushima, 36, was quoted by the sources as saying he wanted to target "happy-looking couples" there.
Tsushima went on a stabbing rampage Friday on an Odakyu Electric Railway train. A total of 10 passengers were injured, including a 20-year-old female university student who was seriously hurt with multiple stab wounds to her back and chest.
After fleeing the scene, Tsushima was detained later Friday and then formally arrested on Saturday on suspicion of the attempted murder of the female student.
Tsushima told investigators that he wanted to kill her because she looked like "a winner" in life, according to the sources.
"I had a desire to kill women who appeared to be on the winning side of life and couples looking happy after a woman made a fool of me at a university student society," he was quoted as telling investigators.
Earlier on the day that he attacked the train passengers, a female store clerk at a grocery store in Tokyo had called the police after accusing him of shoplifting, the police said.
Tsushima, who was allowed to return home after questioning by officers over the alleged shoplifting incident, told investigators that he had wanted to kill the store clerk but switched his target to the train passengers because he noticed the store was about to close.
Security cameras on the train captured images of a man likely to be Tsushima stabbing the female student in her chest and slashing her back several times on the train at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The other nine victims, comprising both women and men, were hurt either by being stabbed by Tsushima or sustained injuries while trying to escape the rampage, according to the investigation.© KYODO
Randy Johnson
This is beyond scary.
P. Smith
Tragic.
Paul14
Must the crazed ideas of a monster be reported? You are giving him the attention he desired, and possibly stoking fires in the minds of other desperately lonely monsters also hellbent on get attention by causing death and destruction.
GdTokyo
incel Loser.
Ken
Man tried to light a fire using salad oil. Seriously doubt he’d be able to make a bomb
Iron Lad
I'm glad he settled with the knife then.
snowymountainhell
Yes “Tragic.” *@*P.Smith 5pm. - This is the 3dr story in 4 days about this perp and NO information on the victim or her condition. Yesterday was pleading for understanding of society’s wrongs against HIM !?!? Media was “seeking sympathy for the Devil”, if you will. It’s a sad state of affairs when criminals continue to get more attention than their victims.
Tristis Quepe
My understanding is that Japan doesn't generally use the death penalty unless multiple murders have been committed.
But this guy is clearly close to fully deranged, and it doesn't sound like a few years in the slammer (after he gets a nice woke lawyer who plays the mental health card) is going to change him much.
I'm fully aware of the controversy behind the death penalty, but if they're not going to put him away for an extremely long stretch, they should just get rid of him. What possible positive service can he contribute to a civilised country?
snowymountainhell
There were NO ‘heroics’ here, nor are there ANY details of HOW or WHAT kind of “bombing” he was allegedly going to do. - Many here should start to suspect that these Crime articles and the NPA’s investigation results are just a temporary diversion from other, continued government failings. It’s amoral and unethical if media are participating in this kind of distraction while NOT really showing anything about the victims or what’s actually being done to protect people.
noriahojanen
It should be noted that all info about the case are from police authorities. The suspect has been detained and interrogated without lawyer's presence.
Due process should be respected, or the media and public should be careful not to be misled or rush to be judgmental.