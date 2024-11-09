 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Man in wheelchair dies after apparent hit-and-run in Yamaguchi

1 Comment
YAMAGUCHI

A 73-year-old man in a wheelchair died in an apparent hit-and-run case in Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a jogger found the man lying in a riverbed next to a road at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, NTV reported. His wheelchair was also found lying on its side nearby, and there were traces of it having been hit by a car, police said.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

I hope they find the mf who did this. My guess is they will, and he will give the standard lame hit-and-run excuse of, "I thought I may have run over some debris in the road, not a person."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

