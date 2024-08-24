 Japan Today
Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck Chiba; driver arrested

CHIBA

Police in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Friday. NHK reported that the truck, driven by Masaharu Ito, a company executive who lives nearby, hit Yoshio Ishiguro, a resident of nearby Shiki City, from behind. 

Police said Ishiguro was in his wheelchair moving along the side of the road when he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes after arrival.

The scene of the accident is a straight road with one lane in each direction in an area dotted with houses among fields, about 5 kilometers south of JR Yachimata Station.There are few streetlights and visibility is poor at night.

