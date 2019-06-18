Man indicted for dangerous driving over high-speed crash killing 4

A 57-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on a charge of dangerous driving after traveling on a road at a speed of 146 kilometers per hour and killing four people in a crash with a taxi in Mie Prefecture.

Masahiro Suehiro, a former president of a software company, was driving on a road where the speed limit was 60 kph in Tsu, last Dec 29 when his car crashed into the side of a taxi with four passengers as the taxi pulled out of the parking lot of a roadside restaurant, according to police.

The taxi driver and three passengers were killed, and the fourth passenger and Suehiro were seriously injured in the accident. Suehiro was arrested on May 28 on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury.

He has admitted to causing the accident but said he does not know how fast his car was going at the time, according to the police.

In January, video showing Suehiro's vehicle moving at high speed just before the accident went viral online.

