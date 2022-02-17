Man indicted for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Saitama Prefecture

Saitama prosecutors have indicted a 25-year-old man on a charge of killing his 33-year-old former girlfriend at her apartment in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, last month.

According to the indictment, Taiki Furukawa, a vocational school student from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of killing Misaki Iwabuchi, a part-time worker, at her apartment at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan 27, Sankei Shimbun reported. Iwabuchi was found by her mother who had come to visit her.

After stabbing Iwabuchi, Furukawa walked to a nearby koban (police box) and said he had stabbed someone.

Iwabuchi was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and also had strangulation marks on her neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Furukawa told them that he and Iwabuchi met on a social network site and that he got angry after she broke up with him. He told police he got into her apartment via the balcony.

