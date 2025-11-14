 Japan Today
Man indicted for fatally stabbing two women at girls' bar in Shizuoka

HAMAMATSU, Shizuoka

The Hamamatsu branch of the Shizuoka District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 41-year-old unemployed man on charges of murder and violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law for fatally stabbing the manager and an employee of a girls' bar in Hamamatsu City.

According to the indictment, Ichiro Yamashita, who lives in Fukuroi City, Shizuoka Prefecture, stabbed Tomoka Takeuchi, the 27-year-old manager of the girls' bar, where women serve drinks, and the employee, Rin Ito, 26, multiple times with a kukri knife at around 1:55 a.m. on July 6.

The victims were taken to a hospital where they were both confirmed dead.

Yamashita entered the bar in Chuo Ward with Ito, and first stabbed Takeuchi in the back multiple times with a knife. He then stabbed Ito.

There were several other customers and staff inside the bar at the time and one of them called 110.

Police said they have learned that Yamashita was a regular at the bar.

According to investigators, Yamashita became enraged after seeing messages exchanged between Ito and Takeuchi regarding him.

Prosecutors had Yamashita undergo a psychiatric evaluation from August 8 to November 7 to determine if he was criminally responsible, and he was indicted on Friday.

