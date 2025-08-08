Man indicted for killing girlfriend found dead in cell at Nagoya Detention Center

A 20-year-old man who had been indicted on a charge of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in June, died in his cell at Nagoya Detention Center this week, police said Thursday.

According to police, Rikuto Ando, who was indicted on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Chiare Higashikawa, an office worker from Mizunami City, Gifu Prefecture, on June 28 at her apartment in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, hanged himself with a towel wrapped around his neck in his cell on Aug 2, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to Nagoya Detention Center, Ando had attempted suicide by strangling himself with a hair tie in July, and had been restricted from using forks, chopsticks and towels. However, he was found with a blanket wrapped around his neck on Aug 2, and was pronounced died.

A suicide note was found, officials said.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office's Okazaki Branch had been detaining Ando for evaluation since July 15 to determine whether he was criminally responsible.

Ando was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of stabbing Higashikawa multiple times with a kitchen knife.

On June 29, the management company of the apartment where Higashikawa lived, received a call from a relative saying they had been unable to contact her. The management company called the police.

When police arrived at around 2 p.m., they found the naked body of Higashikawa lying face up in the hallway at the entrance. Police said she had multiple stab wounds and a knife was stuck in her chest. The door to the apartment was unlocked.

Police detained Ando after the car he was driving was involved in an accident in Kyoto Prefecture.

Police said he admitted to killing Higashikawa.

© Japan Today