Man indicted for murder of 37-year-old woman in Tokushima

The Tokushima District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 45-year-old man over the murder of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found partially buried on a riverbank in Naka town, Tokushima Prefecture, on March 21.

According to the indictment, Kenta Fukudome, a former post office worker from Kami City, Kochi Prefecture, is accused of killing Kaori Yamamura, a restaurant employee from Kobe, NTV reported.

Fukudome is accused of strangling Yamamura to death between 8:10 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on March 20 on a bridge in a park. Police said he put the body in his car and took it to the riverbank where he tried to conceal it by burying it.

Surveillance camera footage showed Yamamura walking with Fukudome in the parking lot of a convenience store in Tokushima at around 7:25 p.m. on March 20.

Police said Fukudome told them he killed Yamamura because she wanted to end their relationship.

