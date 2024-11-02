 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man indicted for murder of ex-wife, 4 children in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 46-year-old man on murder and arson charges after he allegedly killed his ex-wife and four children and then set fire to the house where they all lived.

According to the indictment, on May 22, Yusuke Goto stabbed his ex-wife Fuyumi Takanami, 37, and her second daughter, Rei Goto, 3, with a kitchen knife at Takanami's home in Shinagawa Ward, and then set fire to the living room on the first floor of the house. Takanami’s eldest daughter, Suzu, 6, and her eldest son, Nobu, 2, died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Takanami and her three children lived in the two-story home with Goto, even though she had divorced him three days before the crime.

Takanami's mother made an emergency call, after she went to her daughter's house having learned that the children were not at nursery school.

When firefighters arrived, the fire -- which partially destroyed the first floor -- had already gone out. The five were found collapsed on futons in a room on the first floor.

Goto was taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. 

During questioning after his arrest, Goto stated that he committed the crime in a fit of rage after Takanami asked him to leave the house immediately.

© Japan Today/KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

What an absolute piece of filth.

Im getting fed up and upset by continually reading about these vile demonic crimes. Enough of this sort of thing, please stop.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog