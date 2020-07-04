Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man indicted for murder of sister and her 3-year-old son last December

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 26-year-old man over the murder of his 24-year-old sister and her 3-year-old son last December.

According to the indictment, Tomosuke Anbo, a part-time worker, fatally stabbed his sister Kimiko and her son Haruto at around 6:50 p.m. on Dec 8 at their apartment in Sakura Ward, Saitama City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A neighbor called police after hearing a child crying loudly from the 5th-floor apartment. Police arrived at the apartment just as Anbo was leaving, holding a blood-stained knife. There was a scuffle before he was subdued. Anmo was also charged with resisting arrest.

Anbo’s 57-year-old mother and 28-year-old brother also lived in the apartment but they were out at the time.

Police said that after his arrest, Anbo said he hated his sister and her child, but changed his story several times. In January, prosecutors ordered that Anbo undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial. On Friday, prosecutors decided to proceed with the indictment.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo