Man indicted for murder of sister and her 3-year-old son last December

The Saitama District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 26-year-old man over the murder of his 24-year-old sister and her 3-year-old son last December.

According to the indictment, Tomosuke Anbo, a part-time worker, fatally stabbed his sister Kimiko and her son Haruto at around 6:50 p.m. on Dec 8 at their apartment in Sakura Ward, Saitama City, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A neighbor called police after hearing a child crying loudly from the 5th-floor apartment. Police arrived at the apartment just as Anbo was leaving, holding a blood-stained knife. There was a scuffle before he was subdued. Anmo was also charged with resisting arrest.

Anbo’s 57-year-old mother and 28-year-old brother also lived in the apartment but they were out at the time.

Police said that after his arrest, Anbo said he hated his sister and her child, but changed his story several times. In January, prosecutors ordered that Anbo undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial. On Friday, prosecutors decided to proceed with the indictment.

© Japan Today