Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man indicted for shooting fireworks at Shibuya scramble crossing

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.

The man, who is a self-employed translator from Kanagawa Prefecture, has been charged with violation of the Road Traffic Law, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Nov 14, Kyodo News reported. The man walked on the crowded crossing and began shooting 50 fireworks over the heads of pedestrians for about one minute.

Nobody was injured, although videos taken by pedestrians showed some of the fireworks narrowly missing people’s heads.

The man was arrested at the scene, standing in the middle of the crossing speaking incomprehensibly through a loudspeaker, after traffic had stopped.

He was quoted by police as saying he wanted to stand out.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog