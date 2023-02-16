Man indicted for shooting fireworks at Shibuya scramble crossing

A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.

The man, who is a self-employed translator from Kanagawa Prefecture, has been charged with violation of the Road Traffic Law, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Nov 14, Kyodo News reported. The man walked on the crowded crossing and began shooting 50 fireworks over the heads of pedestrians for about one minute.

Nobody was injured, although videos taken by pedestrians showed some of the fireworks narrowly missing people’s heads.

The man was arrested at the scene, standing in the middle of the crossing speaking incomprehensibly through a loudspeaker, after traffic had stopped.

He was quoted by police as saying he wanted to stand out.

