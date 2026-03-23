Man indicted for wife’s murder in 2020 after being arrested and released in 2021

A man who was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and then throwing her from the balcony of their 9th floor apartment in Kunitachi, Tokyo, in 2020, and then released, has been rearrested and indicted for her murder.

According to the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, Jun Takahari, 49, is accused of strangling his wife, Asaka, then 41, on Nov 29, 2020, at their apartment, and then throwing her from the balcony, NTV reported.

At the time, Takahari told police that he and his wife had quarreled the night before and that she had secluded herself in her room and that he was not aware she had jumped from the balcony.

He called 110 early the next morning and said that when he went out onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette, he saw his wife’s body on the ground below. He told police he believed his wife had committed suicide due to postpartum depression because she had been stressed out recently from raising their one-year-old daughter.

At first, Asaka’s death was believed to be a suicide due to the severe injuries she suffered from the fall. However, an autopsy revealed she had been strangled and that she was probably unconscious before she hit the ground. Furthermore, her fingerprints were not on the balcony door or railing.

Police said the victim’s mother told them she had spoken with her daughter on the phone on the day of her death and that she seemed fine. She told police her daughter was a fighter and would never commit suicide.

Her mother insisted, "She was overjoyed about the birth of her child. Suicide is out of the question.”

The couple reportedly argued constantly, and divorce had been discussed.

Police arrested Takahari on suspicion of murder in February 2021, but he was released in March without charges being filed due to a lack of evidence.

Police continued their investigation and on Monday re-arrested Takahara. They did not reveal any details about what new evidence they had obtained.

Asaka’s mother spoke to the press, saying, "It's been a long journey, but I feel relieved now, or rather, I'm at ease. It feels like we've reached the starting line to get justice for my daughter."

© Japan Today