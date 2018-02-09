Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Peruvian man indicted in 6 murders claims no memory of killing

SAITAMA

A Peruvian man indicted in the 2015 killings of six people in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, told a court Friday he does not remember killing anyone.

Lawyers defending Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, 32, argue he is suffering from schizophrenia, a result shown by a psychiatric test conducted at their request. The outcome contrasted with an evaluation conducted earlier at the prosecutors' request that said the man does not have a mental illness.

During a trial at the Saitama District Court, Nakada Ludena repeated he "does not remember" five times.

According to the indictment, Nakada Ludena broke into three homes in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, to steal money and valuable items and killed the occupants from Sept 14 to 16, 2015.

The victims were Minoru Tasaki, 55, and his wife Misae, 53, Kazuyo Shiraishi, 84, and 41-year-old Miwako Kato and her two daughters, 10-year-old Misaki and 7-year-old Haruka.

Nakada Ludena was arrested on Oct 8 the same year in connection with the Tasakis' deaths, having spent over a week unconscious in a hospital after plunging from a second-floor window at Kato's home on Sept 16. Police subsequently served him with further arrest warrants relating to the other victims.

