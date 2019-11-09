Man indicted on drug charges escapes while being transferred to police custody

A man who has been indicted for using illegal stimulants and possessing marijuana escaped early Saturday in Osaka Prefecture while being transferred to police custody after his bail was revoked.

Ryotaro Oue fled from a vehicle in Higashiosaka at around 4 a.m. when an official from the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office removed the suspect's left handcuff after he complained of it being too tight, the office said.

The 42-year-old, who had been sitting in the third row of seats, opened the door of the moving vehicle and jumped out as the driver pulled to a stop.

The incident comes after a similar episode on Oct 30 when a woman on trial for traffic law violations fled in her son's car after her bail was revoked at the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Court. She was brought into custody two days later.

Oue's bail was revoked Thursday after he did not appear at three consecutive hearings and went on to escape two days later despite there being two male officials in the back of the escort vehicle with him.

The prosecutor's office called police immediately after his escape and contacted the city office at around 6 a.m. The city of Higashiosaka put out information around 7:30 a.m. asking residents to be on high alert for the 171-centimeter-tall fugitive, who has a slender build and a buzz cut.

Oue was wearing a navy shirt, camouflage print trousers and was barefoot when he escaped, the prosecutor's office said. He also may still have the handcuffs attached to his right wrist.

"It is a greatly regrettable (incident)," said Satoru Ueno, administrative manager at the office in Osaka Prefecture. "We want to bring him into custody as soon as possible and will do everything in our power to catch him."

The Shinmachi district where Oue escaped is home to factories and is also close to Hanazono Rugby Stadium which hosted several games during the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

