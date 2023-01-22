Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man indicted over fatal stabbing of neighbor in Asahikawa

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

Prosecutors in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have indicted a 57-year-old unemployed man for fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man outside his home and wounding his wife last September.

According to the indictment, Kazuto Kawaguchi is accused of stabbing his neighbor Takao Kanazawa several times in the back and neck outside his house at around 6 p.m. on Sept 20, NHK reported. Kawaguchi is also accused of stabbing Kanazawa's wife.

Another neighbor who saw the attack called 110. Police rushed to the scene and arrested Kawaguchi who was still outside the victim’s residence.

Kanazawa was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. His wife suffered minor injuries.

After his arrest, Kawaguchi told police that Kanazawa’s son had fired a BB gun at his home. He was quoted as saying he had complained to Kawaguchi about it and that they had argued about the incident before the stabbing.  

Kawaguchi was indicted on Saturday after a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if he could be held criminally responsible.

