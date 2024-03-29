Man indicted over murder of 64-year-old woman in Ehime in January

The Matsuyama District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 34-year-old man for killing a 64-year-old woman and assaulting her 35-year-old daughter in January.

According to the indictment, Masamichi Sakakibara stabbed Koyuki Tomita several times in the neck at her home in Imabari City on the afternoon of Jan 26, Kyodo News reported. A junior high school boy was found bound and gagged in another room.

Tomita was a piano teacher and the boy had come for a lesson when she was attacked by Sakakibara who broke into the house, prosecutors said. A friend of Tomita found her body and the boy when she came over for a visit at around 6 p.m.

Street surveillance camera footage taken at around 5:20 p.m. outside the house showed a man, later identified as Sakakibara, forcibly taking Tomita’s daughter away from the house.

At around 8 p.m. the next night, police located them in Saijo and detained Sakakibara on suspicion of killing Tomita. Tomita's daughter, who had been confined in Sakakibara’s car, was not injured.

Police said Sakakibara had been dating Tomita’s daughter and that prior to her mother's murder, she had told friends she wanted to end the relationship but was afraid of what he might do.

Tomita lived in the house with her daughter and two grandchildren.

