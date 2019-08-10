Man indicted over umbrella assault that left victim without sight in one eye

Police in Tokyo have indicted a 47-year-old man who poked another man in the eye with an umbrella causing the victim to lose his sight in one eye.

Takuo Arakawa, a company employee and resident of Minato Ward, has been charged with involuntarily causing bodily injury to a 53-year-old man outside JR Meguro Station at around 8:40 p.m. on July 4. Police quoted him as saying he “might have poked the victim in the eye” with the tip of his umbrella during an argument after they bumped into each other at a taxi stand.

The man who was struck by the umbrella was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to save the sight in his right eye.

Arakawa was identified through street surveillance camera footage and was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on July 21. He was indicted in Friday, police said.

