crime

Man injured after trying to stop 2 men breaking into his car

OSAKA

A 44-year-old man was injured after he tried to stop two men breaking into his car in Osaka.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of a municipal housing complex in Hirano Ward at around 6 a.m. Saturday, local media reported. Police said the man heard his car security alarm go off and rushed outside to see what was happening.

He told police he saw two men trying to break into his car. As he approached them, the pair got into a car. As they started to leave, the man jumped on the hood, trying to get them to stop. The car drove for about 800 meters with the man clinging to the hood.

One of the men inside the car used a tool to strike the man’s hand and he fell off the hood. Police said his injury was not serious.

The two men trying to break into the car are described as being in their 40s and about 175 and 170 meters tall.

