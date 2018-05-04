Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man injured in scuffle with another passenger on train platform on April 29 dies

TOKYO

A 65-year-old man who had been in a coma after his head hit a train following an argument with another passenger at a train station in Tokyo on April 29, has died.

Police said Eiji Tsuchiya, a company president, died on Wednesday. A 38-year-old Chinese man, who had been arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm, will now be charged with causing an injury resulting in death, Fuji TV reported Friday.

The incident occurred on the platform at JR Kichijoji Station early last Sunday. The suspect, Dai Kyo, who works as a chef in Okubo, and Tsuchiya, got into an argument while on the train. Tsuchiya had complained to Dai that he was talking too loudly to his Chinese friend. When the train arrived at Kichijoji Station at 12:35 a.m., the two men continued arguing on the platform.

Dai grabbed Tsuchiya by the collar and shoved him backward, causing his head to hit the train as it was departing. He suffered a fractured skull and never regained consciousness, police said.

Police said Dai has denied pushing the victim toward the edge of the platform but said he can’t remember exactly what happened because he had been drinking.

Could happen to any of us. Take a deep breath and walk away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

