crime

Man injures 3 junior high school children with bamboo sword

3 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Hidaka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault and trespassing after he entered the grounds of a junior high school and injured three students with a bamboo sword.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Takane Junior High School. Kyodo News reported that the suspect, Norihito Kurihara, entered the school’s premises and attacked some children at random with a 120-cm-long bamboo sword near the main gate. Two boys and one girl sustained head injuries before school officials, including a judo teacher, were able to subdue Kurihara.

Police said Kurihara has been rambling incomprehensibly since his arrest and has given no motive for his actions.

The main gate is usually closed during school hours but was open because the children were returning home, the principal said.

Very fortunate that the bamboo sword was the most dangerous weapon the man could get.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sad! Luckily no one really injured! Give the poor bloke some decent mental care!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well done teachers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

