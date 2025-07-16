Man enraged by go-karting noise arrested for attempted arson

A Japanese man enraged by the noise of go-karting popular with foreign tourists was arrested Wednesday for trying to set fire to the motor vehicles, according to police and local media.
Go-karting is a popular sight in Japan -- the birthplace of Super Mario -- with tourists, dressed up as the video game icon and other characters, allowed to manoeuvre their way through Tokyo streets.
The 28-year-old Japanese man was arrested on charges of attempted arson, Tokyo police told AFP.
Police said the man was suspected of setting fire last month to waste on the premises of a Tokyo company that operates go-karting tours, with flames spreading to its parked go-karts.
Nearby walls were also burned, but the fire was quickly extinguished, police said.
Public broadcaster NHK quoted the suspect as telling investigators that he was "stressed out by the engine noise of the go-karts".
His workplace was reportedly located adjacent to the scene of the fire.
The go-karting operator received a letter in May threatening to "set karts aflame if engines are turned on after tomorrow", NHK reported, adding that police were probing a link to the arson attack.© 2025 AFP
sakurasuki
While media try to illustrate that foreigners as villain, at the end is unstable Japanese one that people should pay attention to.
Boston
I’ve always admired how the Japanese take pride in maintaining and caring for their neighborhoods.
Jay
Alright, calm down, arson-san.
Let’s get a few things straight: these karts are located out at the shipping docks in Shin-Kiba - about as far away from residential areas as you can get in central Tokyo without falling into the bay. Not exactly humming through grandma’s tea ceremony, is it?
If the noise is that unbearable, the dude should ask his boss for double-glazed windows… or better yet, take a chill pill. The karts aren’t going anywhere - they’re completely legal. Licensed, insured, and yes, allowed to exist even if it offends people.
If anyone here is losing sleep over it too, by all means, grab a pen and write a strongly worded letter to the governor. Probably should skip the whole felony arson thing though.
diagonalslip
nothing here about "residential".... his workplace is adjacent....
BigP
What about the noisy Go-kart business in Shinbashi? That is residential.
Gaijinjland
Jay,
Do you even live in Japan? A lot of these go kart places are in central Tokyo and there are at least 4 that I’ve counted around my office in Minato.
Newgirlintown
”Popular with ‘foreign’ tourists.” Note how the writer can’t just say ‘tourists’. No, they have to draw attention to the fact they’re ‘foreign’. No wonder right wing populism is on the rise in this country.
Newgirlintown
Also, note how the media never focus on the annoying noise of Japanese bousouzoku. Somehow, that’s okay.